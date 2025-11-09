Jets' Garrett Wilson: Exits Sunday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (knee) exited Sunday's game against the Browns due to a knee injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Before his exit, Wilson did not record a catch on three targets. In his absence, Tyler Johnson, John Metchie, Isaiah Williams and Arian Smith will handle the Jets' WR duties.
