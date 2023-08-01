Coach Robert Saleh noted that Wilson (ankle) had a good workout Tuesday and is expected back at practice Saturday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Wilson, who suffered a low ankle sprain last week at practice, is thus slated to miss the Jets' preseason opener Thursday against the Browns. Assuming no setbacks once he returns to the field, the wideout could potentially see work in the team's second exhibition contest, Aug. 12 against the Panthers.
More News
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Continues to miss practice•
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Not practicing Sunday•
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Ankle issue downplayed by coach•
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Tops 1,100 yards as rookie•
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Can't take advantage of volume•
-
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Disappointing performance in loss•