Coach Robert Saleh noted that Wilson (ankle) had a good workout Tuesday and is expected back at practice Saturday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Wilson, who suffered a low ankle sprain last week at practice, is thus slated to miss the Jets' preseason opener Thursday against the Browns. Assuming no setbacks once he returns to the field, the wideout could potentially see work in the team's second exhibition contest, Aug. 12 against the Panthers.