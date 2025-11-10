Wilson is expected to be sidelined 3-to-4 weeks due to a knee sprain sustained during Sunday's win over the Browns, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson underwent an MRI on Monday, and it's at least encouraging that his knee injury won't require surgery or a long-term stint on the sideline. That said, Wilson had missed the Jets' prior two games before briefly returning to action Week 10, and he now looks set to sit out until Week 14 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 7 at the earliest. Assuming Wilson is indeed officially ruled out for Thursday's game against the Patriots, whomever of Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor is named the starting quarterback will have to rely on Adonai Mitchell, Arian Smith, Tyler Johnson, Isaiah Williams, John Metchie, Allen Lazard and TE Mason Taylor will work as their top pass catchers.