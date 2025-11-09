default-cbs-image
Wilson (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This lines up with what Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reported Friday, so it looks like Wilson will make his return to the lineup after missing the previous two contests prior to the Jets' bye. It's a difficult matchup on paper for Wilson, but he has dominated targets when available, cementing his status as a quality fantasy starter.

