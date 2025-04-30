The Jets exercised the fifth-year option on Wilson's rookie contract Wednesday.

General manager Darren Mougey said prior to the 2025 NFL Draft that New York would pick up the fifth-year options of London, Sauce Gardner and Jermaine Johnson (Achilles), and the team has now made each of those transactions official. Wilson is coming off three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and remains the clear top receiving option on the Jets' depth chart, with Allen Lazard, Josh Reynolds and Tyler Johnson behind him in the wide receiver room, and rookie second-round pick Mason Taylor a new addition to the tight end corps. Even if Justin Fields' dual-threat capabilities result in an overall decline in passing for this offense, Wilson figures to retain a tremendous target share following the offseason departures of WR Davante Adams and TE Tyler Conklin, and considering his current competition for volume. Picking up the No. 1 wideout's fifth-year option shouldn't make the Jets any less motivated to negotiate a long-term extension with Wilson, who will turn 25 in July.