Wilson caught one of two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 31-27 preseason win over the Giants.

Wilson didn't have the eye-popping preseason enjoyed by some other rookie wide receivers, but the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft should contribute right away when the games start to count. The Jets' Shanahan-style offensive system requires extreme precision and knowledge of the offense from its receivers, so Wilson was likely focusing more on executing the little details than racking up numbers throughout the preseason.