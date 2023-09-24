Wilson caught five of nine targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Patriots.

The majority of Wilson's yardage came on a 29-yard catch on the game's third-to-last play, after which the Jets spiked the ball with one second left to set up a Hail Mary that bounced off Randall Cobb's hand. Zach Wilson threw for just 157 yards, but at least Garrett led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards. The second-year wide receiver has also accounted for two of the Jets' three offensive touchdowns through three weeks, and Wilson should continue to work as the top option in New York's underwhelming passing game in Week 4 against the Chiefs.