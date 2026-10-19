Wilson brought in four of six targets for 44 yards in the Jets' 26-19 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Wilson had an early catch and then had a quiet middle portion of the game before rounding out his line some in the fourth quarter. Wilson still finished with a disappointing line overall, as his reception and receiving yards totals were both his second lowest of the campaign. Geno Smith has undergone his fair share of struggles in his return to New York this season, but Wilson remains his top target with 48 looks from the veteran signal-caller over the first six games. Wilson will take a 35-418-3 line into a Week 7 home matchup against the Dolphins next Sunday.