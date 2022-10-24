Wilson caught four of five targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over Denver.

Elijah Moore (personal) didn't play and Corey Davis left early due to a sprained MCL, allowing cornerback Patrick Surtain and the Denver defense to focus on Wilson, especially after running back Breece Hall (knee) exited. Wilson has been quiet during the Jets' four-game winning streak, but New York could be forced into a more pass-heavy approach in Hall's absence, which may lead to more targets for Wilson in Week 8 against the Patriots.