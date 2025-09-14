Wilson caught four of eight targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Bills.

Wilson was the only player to exceed nine receiving yards for the Jets in the ugly Week 2 loss. He's the clear top target in a Jets passing attack that could be orchestrated by Tyrod Taylor in Week 3 against the Buccaneers after Justin Fields sustained a concussion in the fourth quarter of Sunday's defeat. Wilson had three catches for 33 yards in Taylor's two drives following Fields' injury.