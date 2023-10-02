Wilson turned 14 targets into nine receptions for 60 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Zach Wilson was intent on getting his No. 1 receiver the ball coming off of a string of poor performances. The young duo who share a last name couldn't connect in the end zone on any of Wilson's game-high 14 targets, limiting the wideout to a voluminous PPR effort Sunday. Wilson has maintained fantasy value through his quarterback's inconsistent play so far with a rising target count each week this season. It will be tough for Wilson to top the 14 targets from Sunday's narrow defeat, but expect the wideout to be a focal part of the offensive gameplan against the Broncos next Sunday.