Wilson caught 10 of 13 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

Despite having Tyrod Taylor under center instead of Justin Fields (concussion), Wilson was still the clear top downfield option for the Jets, as none of his teammates saw more than six targets or caught more than four passes, and his 11-yard TD catch from Taylor early in the fourth quarter kicked off an attempted comeback from a 23-6 deficit by New York. Wilson will take a 21-229-2 line on 30 targets into a Week 4 meeting with the Dolphins.