The Jets selected Wilson in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 10th overall.

Wilson (6-foot, 183 pounds) was a highly productive receiver at Ohio State, where he produced 143 receptions for 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns on 207 career targets (69.1 percent caught, 10.7 yards per target). While his light frame might limit him somewhat in heavier traffic, Wilson's athleticism and skill set should play well from any receiver position and at any depth of the field. His 4.38-second combine 40-yard dash time adds further credibility to the burst that's so apparent in his game tape, so he should prove a noteworthy big-play threat at receiver from Day 1 for the Jets. The question is how quickly he can get up to speed and compete for targets against a competent group of pass catchers in Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios and two noteworthy free agent signings at tight end.