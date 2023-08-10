Wilson (ankle) will be limited to individual drills Thursday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Wilson remains sidelined from team drills, as has been the case since he injured his ankle roughly two weeks ago. Coach Robert Saleh has expressed optimism that the second-year wideout won't remain out for long, but at this point it seems highly unlikely he'll be available for Saturday's preseason game against the Panthers. After that point, Wilson will have just two more chances to get on the field for preseason game reps prior to the Jets' regular season-opener against the Bills.