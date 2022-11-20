Wilson caught two of three targets for 12 yards and rushed once for no gain in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Patriots.

Both offenses struggled on a windy day in Foxborough, but New York's passing game was particularly ineffective, as quarterback Zach Wilson completed only nine of 22 passes for 77 yards. This was the second-lowest yardage total of Wilson the receiver's career, and it came just three weeks after the rookie first-round pick racked up a career-high 115 yards against this same opponent. New York's entire offense has nowhere to go but up in Week 12 at home against a far more generous Chicago defense.