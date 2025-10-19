Wilson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Wilson, who leads the Jets with 56 targets through six games, suffered a hyperextended knee last weekend and was unable to practice Wednesday through Friday before being designated as doubtful for Sunday's contest. Now that he's been made inactive, Josh Reynolds will likely work as the Jets' top wide receiver versus Carolina, with Arian Smith, Allen Lazard, Tyler Johnson and Isaiah Williams also in the mix for added opportunities at the position. Additionally, TE Mason Taylor and RB Breece Hall could see an uptick in targets in the contest, as the Jets look to fill the void created by the absence of their top pass catcher.