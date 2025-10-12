Wilson suffered a knee injury during Sunday's 13-11 loss to the Broncos, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Cimini notes that it was previously thought that Wilson was dealing with a hip issue, but the star pass catcher apparently sustained a knee injury Sunday, and is slated to undergo an MRI. Per Cimini, it doesn't appear to be an ACL injury for Wilson, but the wideout's status is nonetheless worth monitoring closely ahead of next weekend's game against the Panthers.