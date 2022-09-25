Wilson was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a rib injury.
Prior to leaving the game, Wilson caught all for of his targets for 46 yards. In his absence, Elijah Moore and Corey Davis are in line to head the Jets' Week 3 WR corps.
