Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Monday that Wilson (knee) is having his injury evaluated and that the team will provide an update on his health Wednesday.

Wilson is slated to undergo an MRI after having sustained a knee injury during Sunday's 13-11 loss to the Broncos in London, in which he logged just three catches for 13 yards on eight targets. He received an X-ray after the contest, though it appears further evaluation will be necessary to fully diagnose the severity of his injury. With the No. 1 receiver's status potentially up-in-the-air for Week 7 against the Panthers, Justin Fields and New York's struggling passing offense may have to lean on wideouts Josh Reynolds, Arian Smith and Allen Lazard (personal), in addition to rookie tight end Mason Taylor.