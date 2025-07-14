The Jets signed Wilson to a four-year, $130 million contract extension Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal contains $90 million guaranteed and locks Wilson up with the Jets through the 2030 season. New York had two more seasons of contractual control with Wilson, but the sides are getting the long-term deal out of the way early. Wilson turns 25 years old next week and has produced three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since the Jets used the No. 10 overall pick on the wideout out of Ohio State. Wilson set career bests across the board last season with his 101-1,104-7 receiving line and looks to again be the unquestioned alpha WR1 with the Jets following the release of Davante Adams earlier in the offseason.