Wilson brought in five of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 31-6 loss to Arizona.

Davante Adams (6-31-0) led the Jets with 13 targets Sunday, but Wilson finished with the most receiving yards for New York on a far more efficient stat line. Both star wideouts suffered from poor play under center by Aaron Rodgers, resulting in mediocre fantasy outputs for the entire receiving corps. Wilson is an elite talent who can only produce as well as his quarterback gets him the ball. Managers of the wideout are hoping the Jets' offense wakes back up against the Colts next Sunday.