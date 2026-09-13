Wilson caught six of seven targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Titans.

Wilson paced the team in targets, catches and receiving yards while no teammate exceeded three targets as the Jets employed a run-heavy approach while playing from ahead. Poor QB play and a knee injury limited Wilson to a career-low 395 receiving yards in seven appearances last season, but he had at least 1,042 receiving yards in each of his first three campaigns. Wilson is set to continue working as the top target for offseason acquisition Geno Smith in Week 2 against the Packers.