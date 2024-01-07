Wilson cleared concussion protocol but exited Sunday's 17-3 win over the Patriots with a neck injury, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. He caught two of five targets for 34 yards, bringing his season totals to 95 catches for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns on 168 targets.

Wilson dressed in all 17 games for the second consecutive season, but the 2022 first-round draft pick took a modest step back after racking up 1,103 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie. Poor quarterback play once again held Wilson back, as Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles just four plays into the season, paving the way for a combination of Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian to share the workload under center for the Jets. Wilson will have plenty of time to recover from his neck injury in the offseason, and his production could benefit significantly in 2024 if Rodgers is able to play near his pre-injury level.