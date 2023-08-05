Wilson (ankle) is expected to fully participate in the upcoming joint practices against the Panthers on Wednesday or Thursday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Wilson was supposed to return to practice Saturday, but it seems as if the Jets are taking a cautious approach with the stud wide receiver. The second-year target suffered a low-ankle sprain July 27 and has yet to participate in organized activities, but he's been spotted on numerous occasions doing work on the sidelines. It's unclear if the team expects Wilson to participate in the Jets' second preseason contest Aug. 12.