Wilson (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wilson hasn't played since suffering a hyperextended knee during Week 6 action, but the wideout's return to practice -- albeit in a limited capacity -- following the Jets' bye, has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns. Wilson now has two more chances to upgrade his participation level before the Jets post their Week 10 injury designations Friday. Prior to his injury, the 2022 first-rounder recorded 36 catches for 395 yards and four TDs (on 56 targets) in six games, marks that still pace the Jets' pass-catching corps.