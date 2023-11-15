Wilson (elbow) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets conducted a walk-through Wednesday, so what Wilson does Thursday in a standard practice should provide added clarity with regard to his status ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills. In a 16-12 loss to the Raiders in Week 10, Wilson -- who logged a 94 percent snap share in the contest -- was a bright spot in the New York offense, hauling in nine of his team-high 14 targets for 93 yards.