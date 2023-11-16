Wilson (elbow) remained a limited participant at practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson was also limited Wednesday, so the Jets' top wideout will presumably need to practice fully Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the Bills minus an injury designation. Assuming Wilson is available this weekend, he'll remain a valuable fantasy asset Week 11, given the steady volume he continues to garner in his team's passing attack.
