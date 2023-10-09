Wilson had three receptions on seven targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Broncos.

Wilson nearly matched his yardage total from his previous contest despite seeing half as many targets Sunday. The talented wideout finished second in receiving yards for the Jets, as Breece Hall (22-177-1) and the team's defense did the heavy lifting in the win. Wilson's upside continues to be limited by the loss of his starting quarterback in Week 1, but he remains relevant heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Eagles so long as current starter Zach Wilson continues feeding him the ball.