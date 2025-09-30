Wilson hauled in six of eight targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 27-21 loss to Miami.

Wilson welcomed back QB Justin Fields (concussion) with open arms after the duo connected in the end zone for the second time this season (third overall for Wilson). The star wideout scored in spectacular fashion when he caught a high-point pass through a defender's arm while barely dragging both of his feet in bounds. He did have a second potential score erased by an offensive pass interference penalty. Wilson is now up to 311 yards and three touchdowns through four starts as the Jets continue to force feed him the ball in failed comeback attempts. Fantasy managers should treat the Ohio State product as a WR1 in another soft matchup versus the Cowboys on Sunday.