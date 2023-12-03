Wilson caught three of seven targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 13-8 loss to the Falcons.

After being targeted only once in the first half, Wilson came alive on the Jets' first possession of the third quarter, starting the second half with a 31-yard catch before adding a nine-yard reception to convert a fourth down. He had a 22-yard toe-tapping catch along the sideline overturned on a challenge later on the same drive, so the Jets had to settle for a field goal to cut Atlanta's lead to 10-8. Wilson didn't add another catch the rest of the way, nor did the Jets score again, as a change in quarterback from Tim Boyle to Trevor Siemian in the fourth quarter proved futile. Regardless of which quarterback the Jets tab to start in Week 14 against the Texans, Wilson's potential will remain held back by poor play under center with Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) still recovering.