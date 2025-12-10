Wilson (knee) won't have his window to resume practicing opened Wednesday, and head coach Aaron Glenn reiterated that a decision on Wilson's status moving forward will be made by team doctors, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson has been on injured reserve since aggravating a knee injury in Week 10 against the Browns. He is eligible to have his practice window opened at any point moving forward, but it's unclear when or if that will occur. Glenn's answer to the media Wednesday regarding Wilson's status didn't differ from the information Glenn offered Monday. At this point, the Jets are preparing to move forward with John Metchie and Adonai Mitchell as their top two wide receivers for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.