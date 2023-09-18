Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Wilson (undisclosed) has been cleared of any injuries following Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Wilson had the wind knocked out of him in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss, but he didn't sustain any form of serious injury. He caught two of eight targets for 83 yards and a touchdown prior to leaving the field. With another tough defense on deck Week 3 when the Jets take on the Patriots, though, Wilson could be primed for another matchup in which Zach Wilson struggles to get the ball in his hands consistently.