Wilson (ankle) won't play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Panthers, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Despite returning to team drills this week, the Jets are still being cautious with Wilson after he tweaked his ankle during training camp. Breece Hall (knee) and Aaron Rodgers are also sidelined, so Zach Wilson will lead the Jets' offense and presumably rely heavily on Allen Lazard, Corey Davis and Mecole Hardman.