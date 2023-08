Wilson isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Buccaneers, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Per Randy Lange of the Jets' official site, Wilson returned to practice in recent days after spending two-plus weeks rehabbing a low ankle sprain, but it looks as though the team will play it safe with the wideout Saturday. In that event, Wilson's next chance to see exhibition action will be next Saturday against the Giants.