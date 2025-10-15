Wilson (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported that Wilson hyperextended his knee during Week 6 action and is expected to miss a couple of weeks; however, at this stage coach Aaron Glenn isn't ruling out the wideout for Sunday's game against the Panthers. With regard to Wilson's chances of being available this weekend, Glenn noted Wednesday "we'll see how he progresses" during the week. If Wilson ends up sidelined versus Carolina, Josh Reynolds (hip), Arian Smith, Allen Lazard (personal) and Tyler Johnson would be candidates to see added reps in Week 7, while the Jets also currently have five wideouts on their practice squad.