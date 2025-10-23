Wilson (knee) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson suffered a hyperextended knee late in the Jets' Week 6 loss to the Broncos in London and hasn't practiced since then. The star wideout thus has one more chance to get some work in before the Jets assign injury designations ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. If Wilson remains out this weekend, Josh Reynolds, Arian Smith and Allen Lazard would be in line to continue to lead the team's WR corps in Week 8.