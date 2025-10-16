Wilson (knee) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson also logged a 'DNP' on Wednesday, and though coach Aaron Glenn hasn't ruled out the wideout for Sunday's game against the Panthers, ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported that Wilson is expected to miss a couple of weeks after hyperextending his knee in Week 6. While Wilson is trending in the wrong direction ahead of the weekend, fellow WR Josh Reynolds (hip) participated in practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session.