Wilson, who is in the NFL's concussion protocol, wasn't seen at Thursday's practice, , Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News reports.

Wilson also logged a 'DNP' on Wednesday, so the wideout's apparent absence from Wednesday's session sets the stage for Friday's practice to loom large in terms of his availability for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. In the event that Wilson isn't cleared to play, added targets would be available for some combo of WRs Omar Cooper, Adonai Mitchell and Isaiah Williams, as well as tight ends Mason Taylor (back) and Kenyon Sadiq.