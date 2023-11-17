Wilson (elbow) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's road matchup against the Bills, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Coach Robert Saleh said "we'll see" about the top wideout playing Sunday, noting that "there's a couple hurdles [Wilson] has to clear." An elbow injury has restricted Wilson to 'limited' practice sessions this week, but it looks like his actual status for Sunday's divisional matchup could come down to the wire. In that case, Wilson's availability might not be made official until roughly 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. He's drawn double-digit targets in five of the Jets' last six games.