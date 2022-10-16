Wilson caught one of five targets for eight yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers.

Wilson struggled to make an impact against a talented group of Packers cornerbacks. While his output comfortably marked a career low, the rookie saw quarterback Zach Wilson pass for merely 110 yards overall Sunday. The first-round wideout and the Jets will look to make a bigger impact through the air in Week 7 versus the Broncos.