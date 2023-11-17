Wilson (elbow) plans to play Sunday against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Though Wilson will be listed as questionable for the contest, he expressed confidence regarding his Week 11 status Friday, noting that his elbow is "doing better," while adding "I'm feeling good, so we're going to rock this weekend." Coach Robert Saleh was previously non-committal about Wilson's availability versus Buffalo, but based on the wideout's comments, he's trending in a positive direction ahead of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff.