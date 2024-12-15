Wilson caught three of six targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-25 win over the Jaguars.

Wilson had a 19-yard catch followed by a 22-yard touchdown reception on consecutive plays on the Jets' first drive. His next catch didn't come until less than 10 minutes remained in the fourth quarter, but Wilson set up a third-quarter field goal in between by drawing a 30-yard pass interference penalty. Wilson took a back seat to Davante Adams, who had nine catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns, all in the second half. With Aaron Rodgers enjoying a resurgence down the stretch, at least statistically, Wilson and Adams have coexisted effectively, so both wide receivers will be high-end fantasy options in Week 16 against the Rams.