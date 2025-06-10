Wilson is attending the first day of New York's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Wilson continues to seek a contract extension after the Jets exercised his fifth-year option in April, but there have been no signs that the No. 1 wideout's desire for a long-term extension could impact his attendance of team activities. Now heading into his age-25 season, Wilson will spend the offseason working to build chemistry with Justin Fields, the third time in his career he's entered the year with a new quarterback under center. Despite constant turmoil in his surroundings, Wilson has never missed a regular-season game or finished below 1,000 receiving yards since entering the league as a 2022 first-round pick. It remains to be seen how efficient Fields and the passing game will be under new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, but Wilson remains positioned as the Jets' unquestioned top receiving option and appears destined for a dominant target share.