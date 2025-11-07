Wilson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, but he's expected to play, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson upgraded to full practice participation Friday after a pair of limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. He didn't quite work his way off the injury report completely, but the star wide receiver is poised to return for his first action since Week 6. The Jets haven't declared a starting quarterback between Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor, though Fields is the presumptive starter. Wilson has caught 36 of 56 targets for 395 yards and four touchdowns across six appearances.