Wilson caught seven of 13 targets for 100 yards and added a six-yard rush in Sunday's 13-10 overtime win over the Giants.

Wilson continues to be productive despite Zach Wilson's inconsistency under center, and the Jets' top receiver reached 100 receiving yards for the first time since Week 13 of last season. He added another nice catch to his highlight package in this one, getting both feet down along the sideline for a 17-yard reception that the Giants unsuccessfully challenged in the fourth quarter. Wilson's 29-yard catch later in the fourth proved crucial, as the Jets added another 29-yard pass on the next play before spiking the ball with one second left and kicking a game-tying field goal. Wilson hasn't found the end zone since Week 2, but he has 190 receiving yards in his last two games heading into a Week 9 MNF matchup with the Chargers.