Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Wilson (knee) will resume practicing in practices this week, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The hyperextended knee that Wilson sustained late in an Oct. 12 loss to the Broncos kept him from practicing ahead of each of the Jets' last two games, but the star wideout appears to be gearing up for a return to the field following his team's Week 9 bye. Before deciding on Wilson's status for Sunday's game versus the Browns, the Jets' coaching and training staffs will likely assess how the receiver's knee responds to his first practice activity in three weeks. Per Eric Allen of the Jets' official site, Glenn was unwilling to name a Week 10 starting quarterback, so if Wilson is available to play Sunday, it's unclear if he'll be catching passes from incumbent Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor (knee).