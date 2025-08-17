Wilson didn't gather in any of his three targets during Saturday's 31-12 preseason defeat to the Giants.

Wilson has yet to record a catch on four passes from new QB Justin Fields through two exhibitions, but the former's standing as the unquestioned No. 1 option in the Jets' passing game isn't in question. Once Week 1 rolls around, Wilson should be good for the typical 9.2 targets per game that he's averaged through three pro campaigns, all of which have resulted in 1,000-yard seasons.