Jets' Garrett Wilson: Remains without catch in preseason
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson didn't gather in any of his three targets during Saturday's 31-12 preseason defeat to the Giants.
Wilson has yet to record a catch on four passes from new QB Justin Fields through two exhibitions, but the former's standing as the unquestioned No. 1 option in the Jets' passing game isn't in question. Once Week 1 rolls around, Wilson should be good for the typical 9.2 targets per game that he's averaged through three pro campaigns, all of which have resulted in 1,000-yard seasons.
