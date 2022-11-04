Wilson will continue serving as New York's No. 1 wide receiver Sunday against the Bills, as Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that Corey Davis (knee) has been ruled out.

Wilson thrived in the lead role with Davis sidelined for the team's Week 8 loss to the Patriots, notching a career-high 115 receiving yards. As heavy home underdogs against the AFC East rival Bills, the Jets could be forced into a pass-heavy game plan, which would further benefit Wilson's volume against a tough Buffalo secondary that could be getting cornerback Tre'Davious White (knee) back for this one.