Wilson (concussion) will be a a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athleticreports.

That's a step in the right direction for Wilson, who didn't practice last week before being ruled out for Week 9 action. Given that the wideout is still limited at this stage, Wilson has some hurdles to clear before he's cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol, however, if he's able return to action this weekend versus the Bills, he'll reclaim his lead role in a WR corps that was paced by Omar Cooper (ankle) and Adonai Mitchell in his absence from this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.