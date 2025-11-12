Wilson (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at New England.

Wilson didn't practice at all this week, with reports suggesting he'll likely miss 3-4 games after re-injuring his knee during Sunday's win over Cleveland. Arian Smith, Tyler Johnson and Isaiah Williams got the most playing time among the other Jets' WRs on Sunday, but Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie could take on larger roles in the coming weeks.